NASHVILLE, TN — YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee has elected 12 new members to its Board of Directors for the 2022-2023 term. New members represent leaders in the legal, finance, healthcare, education, sports, and business sectors. The 124-year-old Nashville nonprofit also promoted three senior leaders.

New YWCA board members include:

• Jen Berres, Senior Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer, HCA Healthcare

• Ruth Cate, Community Volunteer

• Sarah Ann Ezzell, Community Volunteer

• Michelle Kennedy, Chief Operating Officer, Nashville Predators

• Marlene Moses, Founding Partner, MTR Law

• Dr. Berthena Nabaa-McKinney, Educator & Leader at Islamic Center of Nashville

• Phylanice Nashe, J.D., Entrepreneur and Community Volunteer

• Gleason Rogers, Director of Diversity and Inclusion, Tractor Supply Company

• Dr. Jay Sheats, DMD, , Endodontist & Owner, Sheats Endodontic Group

• Tracey Silverman, Senior VP/Senior Credit Products Manager, PNC Bank

• Cameron Simmons, Executive Director and Private Banker, JPMorgan Private Bank

• Sarah Zimmer, VP/Counsel, Alliance Bernstein

“YWCA is fortunate to have steady and strong leadership in our board of directors and staff,” said YWCA President and CEO Sharon K. Roberson. “The individuals who serve our organization focus first and foremost on our clients – those women, children, and families who have turned to us for over a century, seeking safety and empowerment. Our new board members join an outstanding group of servant leaders, and I’m grateful they will be working with me alongside an exceptional senior leadership team that is devoted to moving our mission forward every day.”

Latrina Adams

Ryan Fleischman

Cynthia Whitfield-Story, Chief Executive Officer at INSPIRE1, LLC Consulting Firm is the new YWCA board chair and Sallie Bailey is board chair-elect. Latrina Adams, Ryan Fleischman, and Jennifer Zehnder were promoted to Chief Financial Officer, Chief Strategy and Compliance Officer, and Chief Development Officer respectively. Adams joined YWCA in 2018 as Vice President of Finance-Controller. Fleischman joined the organization in 2012 as Director of Grants, and he most recently served as the Sr. VP of Grants & Strategic Initiatives. Zehnder was tapped to be the Senior Director of Giving earlier this year. Beth Boord is transitioning from the CDO role to Executive Development Advisor and will retire at the end of 2022.

For 124 years, YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee has helped women, girls, and families in Nashville and Middle Tennessee build safer, more self-sufficient lives. YWCA is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all. Programs include Domestic Violence Services, Girls Inc., AMEND Together, Dress for Success Nashville, and the Family Learning Center.

For more information, visit https://ywcanashville.com, follow us on twitter @YWCANashville and find us on Facebook facebook.com/YWCANashville.