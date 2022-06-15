Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated – Pi Zeta Chapter Supports the March of Dimes Mother of Movement, Middle Tennessee fundraising campaign in Nashville, TN on May 14, 2022.



Local chapters and auxiliaries of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority are once again supporting March for Babies by raising funds and awareness to prevent preterm birth and give more babies a healthy start in life.



Zeta members in more than 850 communities across America and abroad will participate in March for Babies walks. Throughout the year, members host fundraising events, register for Zeta Teams, and serve as event volunteers.



Addressing preterm birth disparities, Zeta members and auxiliaries are at the forefront of raising awareness and money. Specifically, prematurity affects one out of ten babies born in the U.S. today—a rate that has increased 29 percent since 1981. The numbers are even more alarming for African American babies who have a one-in-eight chance of being born too soon.



In 2021, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority and auxiliaries raised $880,924 for March for Babies. Locally in Nashville, TN, Pi Zeta Chapter contributed $10,528.58 towards the national total. This year, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated announced its national campaign to raise more than $650,000 to support the March of Dimes mission. Pi Zeta Chapter has already raised over $11,000 with anticipation of more funds raised by the end of the 2022 fundraising campaign.



Valerie Hollingsworth Baker, Centennial International President for Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated states that, “This annual national fundraiser supports programs in our communities that help mothers have healthy, full-term pregnancies and fund research to find answers to the problems that threaten babies everywhere. March of Dimes has been hosting walk events since 1970 and has raised over $4 billion to benefit all babies.”

Founded in 1938, the March of Dimes fights for the health of all moms and babies. MOD is advocating for policies to protect them, is working radically to improve the healthcare they receive, is pioneering research to find solutions, and is empowering families with the knowledge and tools to have healthier pregnancies. By uniting communities, MOD is building a brighter future for us all. For the latest resources and information, visit www.marchofdimes.org or its Spanish language website www.nacersano.org

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated was founded in 1920 on the belief that the social nature of sorority life should not overshadow the real mission for progressive organizations to address societal mores, ills, prejudices, poverty, and health concerns of the day. The international organization’s 125,000+ initiated members, operating in more than 850 chapters, have given millions of voluntary hours to educate the public, provide scholarships, support organized charities, and promote legislation for social and civic

change.

For more information on Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated please visit www.zphib1920.org.