The following is a letter from Zulfat Suara to constituents

The results are in – I have been re-elected to my position of Metro Councilmember At-Large! With your support and vote on August 3rd, we accomplished something that’s never been done before in Nashville-Davidson County!

Because of the votes of Nashvillians across our city, I am honored to say I am the first Black person in Metro Council history to win first chair in the race for Councilmember At-Large. This historical achievement makes my re-election all the more meaningful, and reflects the enduring legacy of those who have come before us in the fight for equity and inclusion.

Not only that, you all helped me to receive the highest number of votes than any of the other 20 Metro Council At Large candidates and spared my team and I from a runoff.

I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who was involved in this campaign. Whether you displayed a yard sign, made a donation, or spread the word to family and friends; my success in this race is due to your efforts, and of course, your vote!

Since launching my campaign in 2019, my Nashville community has resoundingly endorsed my candidacy in the face of naysayers, whisperers and some who actively worked against me. It is with immense gratitude that I acknowledge your role in making me the first Muslim, first immigrant and first Black person in Metro Government’s history to ever win the esteemed first chair Council At-Large seat.

Earning the support and vote of my fellow Nashvillians is an incredible honor, and I am grateful to have this opportunity to continue the work I began in 2019 by serving our city in a second term.

I truly could not have done this without the continued support of those who believe in my vision for our city, and in my ability to get the job done. It is with a grateful heart I commit to carrying forward the promise of Nashville for all.

Thank you,

Zulfat Suara