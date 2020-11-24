Varallo Joins Wilson Bank & Trust Board

LEBANON, TN — Wilson Bank & Trust has welcomed public relations executive Deborah Varallo to its board of directors, officials announced.

Varallo, the founder of full-service marketing and PR firm Varallo Public Relations, is the bank’s first board member based in the Nashville Metro area. She has been featured in publications such as Fortune, Entrepreneurial, and Bloomberg magazines, and is a member of the Society of Fellows for TEDxNashville. Varallo has also been recognized as a YWCA of Middle Tennessee ‘Woman of Achievement’ and in the Nashville Business Journal’s ‘Women of Influence.’

“Wilson Bank & Trust has always been blessed with tremendous leadership from our board, and we are excited about adding Deb’s extensive knowledge and expertise to that mix – bringing years of experience not only in a market that’s relatively new for us but also in a professional area that hasn’t been heavily represented on our board of directors before,” Wilson Bank Holding Company Chairman Tony Patton said. “Deb’s community-oriented approach to work and life make her a tremendous fit for Wilson Bank, and we’re very fortunate to add a person of her talents and caliber to our leadership team.”

Among Varallo’s service roles in the community, she’s held chair positions with Leadership Middle Tennessee, Leadership Nashville, and the Center for Nonprofit Management. She presently serves on the following boards: Cumberland Region Tomorrow, Nashville State Community College Foundation, Project C.U.R.E., Catholic Business League, and International Women’s Forum-Tennessee Chapter. Past boards include Rotary Club of Nashville, The Women’s Fund, Catholic Charities of TN, YWCA of Middle Tennessee, and Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee. She also volunteers with Leadership Music, Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee, Tennessee Bar Association, Nashville Bar Association, and many more nonprofits.

Deborah and her husband, Jim live in Old Hickory and have a daughter, Mary Kathleen Varallo Hayes.