Monday, March 12, 2018

Letter to the Editor

Tribune Staff -
Dear Editor; We, undersigned members of the Community Oversight Now Coalition, are writing this letter to ensure that our concerns regarding the ramifications and repercussions...

David Briley Becomes Nashville’s 8th Mayor

Peter White -
By Peter White and Clint Confehr NASHVILLE, TN — Megan Barry was Nashville’s first female mayor and her political star seemed destined to keep on...

The Transit Referendum Vote Can-Finally-Put African Americans in the Driver’s Seat

Article Submitted -
Editorial by jeff obafemi carr I’m an unlikely, unpredictable guy when it comes to politics, and that’s not a bad thing in today’s political landscape. As...
Our Money, Our Responsibility

Thomas Sheffield -
The United States economy is the most powerful in the world and the biggest economy in history.  This means consumers and workers run the...

Trending With The Tribune Presents Anthony Brogdon

Tribune Staff -
Entertainment Editor, Janice Malone sits down to talk with producer, Anthony Brogdon, on his new documentary film Business in the Black.
Take 10 Featuring Dr. Lea Williams

Tribune Staff -
Sandra Lee Weaver talks with historian professor Dr. Lea Williams on the history and importance of Fort Negley.

A Festive Getaway at Walt Disney World

Renuka Christoph -
Get ready for a vacation full of diverse attractions, festivities and flavor from around the world. A rich collection of cultures converge in Walt...

Tropicana Evansville Casino – Gaming and Fine Dining 

Renuka Christoph -
By Renuka Christoph Try your luck at Tropicana Casino, just two and half hours from Nashville in Evansville, IN. The lively 75,000 square-foot land-based casino and...

Are You Covered?

Thomas Sheffield -
I have always been skeptical of life insurance.  When I think about the amount of money our grandparents would pay to the insurance man...
Attorney Richard Mason Elected as Citizens Bank New Chairman of the...

Article Submitted -
Nashville, TN — Citizens Savings Bank & Trust has appointed Healthcare Executive and Attorney Richard Manson as Chairman of the Board following the retirement...
Do Your Job

Thomas Sheffield -
What was your first job?  Think back about it to when you were a teenager.  Did you work at a grocery store, at a...

2018 GMC Terrain

Tribune Staff -
The new 2018 GMC Terrain is back with a sleek and forceful style that’s ready for where ever a driver and their passengers want...
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0T SEL

Tribune Staff -
The new 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0T SEL is an SUV that drives and handle with the ease of an automobile.  There’s a completely redesigned...
2018 Genesis G90

Tribune Staff -
Sitting behind the wheel of the new 2018 Genesis G90 gives drivers and passengers new found respect for the road. Even at high speeds,...
2018 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SEL Premium W/4Motion

Tribune Staff -
If you’re in the market for a 3-row SUV, the new 2018 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SEL Premium w/4Motion may be the answer. It’s a...

Nissan Celebrates Black History
 
Duport Stars as Amy Grant in New Film

Janice Malone -
By Janice Malone NASHVILLE, TN — The highly anticipated, new feel good film, I CAN ONLY IMAGINE, opens in theaters nationally March 16th. The film...

How Do I Treat a Diastema?

Dr. Jacqueline Butler Mitchell, DDS -
Treatment for a diastema may or may not be necessary depending on the underlying cause and depending on the persons desires.  For some people,...

