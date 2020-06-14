2020 Genesis G90 RWD 3.3T Premium

For 2020, Hyundai has introduced the next evolution of their flagship G90 luxury sedan, the Genesis G90 RWD 3.3T Premium. This latest version has earned the highest initial quality ranking for a large premium car last year. In its survey of new car owners, the 2019 J.D. Power Initial Quality Study ranks Genesis #1 among all automotive brands for the second year in a row.

The 3.3T Premium model gets its name from its remarkable engine, a 3.3L Twin-Turbo rated at 365 HP.2 with two turbochargers, there is virtually no lag in the boost you feel when pressing the accelerator pedal. The thrust of power is immediate, and the sound is unmistakable. The G90 3.3T delivers precise handling – yet still maintains a smooth, unruffled ride thanks to an ultra-rigid chassis whose torsional stiffness dramatically reduces steering vibration and road noise. A Genesis Adaptive Control Suspension optimizes handling and comfort using sensors that read the road surface, then signal the G90’s Continuous Damping Control to micro-adjust the firmness of its shock absorbers. Driving over one of Nashville’s hundreds of potholes? No problem.

The G90’s adaptive suspension softens its shock absorbers to soak up any impacts before they can disturb the comfort of you and your passengers. Making a rapid move to avoid debris in your path? The G90 instantly firms its suspension to help counteract body roll and keep its stylish new 19˝wheels and tires riveted to the road.

This new G90 features a dynamic front styling with quad lamps with the Genesis Crest grille. An even closer look shows four independent LED headlight modules, with a diamond-shaped G-Matrix pattern is etched within each one that reflects light like a perfectly cut diamond. This perfected same effect is also found within the G90’s grille, wheels and taillights – even the quilted pattern is sewn into the Nappa leather seats.

Press the button on the door handle of your G90 3.3T Premium, and it unlocks automatically by sensing your Proximity Key. Once you’re seated, a power closure feature helps secure your door. Nappa leather covers not just the seats, but the dashboard and center console. Open-pore, matte-finish wood trims the dash and accents other areas of the interior. The 17-speaker Lexicon® audio system grilles are machined aluminum, and many of the switches on the dash are chrome-plated.

Thanks to a combination of sound-insulating acoustic glass, triple-sealed doors and other measures, the G90 cabin is profoundly quiet. It’s also refreshingly clean – air quality is monitored by a segment-first CO2 Sensor.3 If elevated levels of carbon dioxide are detected, the ventilation system automatically refreshes the cabin air to help reduce driver fatigue.

THE NUMBERS: MSRP: $73,195 – MPG: 17 city / 25 highway