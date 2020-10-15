2021 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS Coupe

The year 2020 will soon be a distant memory in the rearview mirror. If you’re in the market for a new vehicle, don’t wait for Santa. The new 2021 Chevy Camaro 2SS Coupe is already here, ready to drive out of 2020 with a speedometer that goes up to 200 mph! This car is fast. It’s pure adrenalin at its finest. Without a doubt, it’s definitely one of the most powerful cars on the road today. Jump in and take a test drive that leads to a purchase.

For 2021, Camaro has maintained its legendary look. From its iconic shape to the agile, quick-to-respond handling, everything about the 2021 SS Coupe is equipped to deliver high-performance thrills. The iconic unmistakable Camaro styling is punctuated by a large, low grille that cools and reduces drag for aerodynamic performance, and distinctive accents that will turn heads on any street.

There’s forged, polished 20-inch wheels with bright silver-painted aluminum. And the silver continues to shine with the addition of Camaro floor mats with silver edgings. Adjust your launch rpm and wheel slippage through the Driver Information Center while keeping your rear tires spinning at just the right speed for optimized acceleration at the track.

Under the hood, the SS Coupe offers game-changing features, such as Magnetic Ride Control™ This technology can read the road and change damping in just 10 to 15 milliseconds. It works smoothly with the Performance Traction Management system and eLSD to provide stability at high speeds, making the system exceptionally responsive and providing increased wheel control. The roaring powerful V-8 engine bellows over the streets and highways at the fastest of speeds, as it kicks in with 455 horsepower and 455lb-ft torque.

Inside, the SS Coupe offers interior spectrum blue lighting that’s illuminated on door panels. The heated and ventilated leather-appointed front seats are ready for any season, with an 8-way power driver seat and 6-way power passenger seat, both include the memory setting feature.

Behind the wheel of a Camaro, nothing should get in your way – including cords. When your phone is running low on battery, the wireless charging pad that keeps your device juiced up and ready to go—and this is also a standard feature.

And when Nashville’s weather gets a bit “interesting” choose between Sport, Tour, Snow/Ice and Track to instantly adjust up to eight different vehicle characteristics.

THE NUMBERS: MSRP Standard Price about $42,500 MPH: 16/City – 24/Hwy