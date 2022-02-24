If you’re a person who prides in forging your own path, maybe it’s time to take the plunge and invest in a BMW. The new 2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe will help you find your way, whether it’s in the city or the open roads.

The exterior features an aggressive front end with Adaptive LED Headlights, frameless side windows, with a streamlined profile, athletic accents, and a distinctive interior. Plus, the glass hatch fully incorporated into the fastback design. Inside, there’s a distinctive interior for extra passengers. There’s a 40/20/40 split fold-down through-load rear seats provide even more hauling versatility, so you can carry up to 4 passengers or other cargo. If you have full hands, Comfort Access allows you to access the cargo area with just the wave of your foot underneath the rear bumper. The sport seats and a Sport leather steering wheel come as standard.

Classic BMW design is reinterpreted into a progressive sports coupe with a vertical kidney grille, impressive air inlets, and LED headlight designs. This is a sleek looking vehicle. Bold lines and surfaces with a three-dimensional structure are the defining elements of the new BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé’s expressive front end. Dropping deep down at its center is the large and vertically prominent BMW kidney grille that transmits a feeling of assured presence. The slim full-LED headlights come with U-shaped fiber-optic light guides for the daytime driving lights.

Precise lines, doors with frameless windows and flush-fitting handles, and powerful shoulders shape the elegantly sporty silhouette of the new BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé, while the roofline leads to a pronounced spoiler lip on the tailgate. Horizontal lines are the dominant influence at the rear end. And the low-slung, muscular stature of the car is also accentuated by a rear apron with vertical aero lips at its outer edges and a Black finish for its lower edge.

The elegance flows through the sloping roofline, while sculpted rear wheel arches and up to its wheels, all highlight the coupe’s sculpted look. The layout of the cockpit places the driver at the front and center, while standard Sport seats provide support. The driver-focused cockpit includes a Digital Instrument Cluster and Central Information Display with capabilities for music, navigation, and more. This coupe’s powerful proportions are perfectly matched by finely engineered TwinPower Turbo engines – from the inline-4 cylinder, delivering up to 382 horsepower. Behind the wheel, the Gran Coupe offers Razor-sharp handling. The wide front track allows for enhanced responsiveness and handling, while the stiffened chassis provides maximum rigidity and comfort.

With the new My BMW app, drivers can lock and unlock doors, check the vehicle’s status, or use the Remote Engine Start to optimally heat or cool the cabin – and it can all be done from a mobile device.

THE NUMBERS: MSRP/starts @ $45,800 — MPG: City/26 — 34/Hwy 26/ 34