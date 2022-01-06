The New Year brings exciting news with the premiere of the all-new 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness. It’s the first vehicle in the Wilderness Outback line. The Wilderness features the legendary Outback standard Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive. It’s loaded with off-road-ready upgrades like higher ground clearance, a turbocharged SUBARU BOXER® engine, and all-terrain tires. Black exterior trim along with Anodized Copper finish accents push Outback’s rugged style even further – with functional upgrades like added clearance front/rear bumpers and anti-glare hood design included as well.

The 2022 Outback Wilderness is built around the time- and trail-tested capability of standard Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, which features a balanced design to create uniform stability and deliver an optimal distribution of power for maximum traction in virtually any weather or road condition.

For the super adventurous drivers who love rugged terrain, the Outback Wilderness has an elevated ground clearance of 9.5 inches and a standard front skid plate. The front and rear bumpers have been redesigned for improved approach and departure angles, so you can easily clear larger obstacles. The dual-function X-MODE has also been upgraded and re-tuned, with settings for deep snow, sand, and mud that allow additional wheel slip to power through adverse conditions.

Standard new 17-inch matte-black alloy off-road wheels and all-terrain Yokohama GEOLANDAR® tires provide improved performance in even the toughest trail conditions plus, there’s a full-size spare is hidden below the cargo area

Outback Wilderness features a standard 260-horsepower direct-injection turbocharged SUBARU BOXER engine that delivers 277 pound-feet of torque and 3,500 pounds of towing capacity. The drivetrain features re-tuned gearing with revised front and rear gear ratios for improved low-speed climbing – up to a 40-percent grade.

The Wilderness isn’t just rugged on the outside. Open the door to find a cabin that’s protected with durable StarTex® water-repellent upholstery featuring a textured honeycomb design. In back, the rear seats fold down to give you the flexibility to accommodate even more cargo and feature protective seat-back material to stand up to wear and tear from passengers, pets, and gear. The interior also features high-quality materials throughout with Anodized Copper finish accents and trim, embossed headrests, and unique contrast stitching for a premium look and feel that’s exclusive to the Outback Wilderness.

The redesigned roof rails are set off with Anodized Copper-finish accents and are able to support the weight of a rooftop tent.

The 2022 Outback Wilderness features standard EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology, which monitors traffic movement, optimizes cruise control, and warns you when you’re swaying outside your lane. The Automatic Pre-Collision Braking feature can apply full braking force and bring you to a complete stop in emergency situations. EyeSight and other safety features in the Outback Wilderness have been calibrated to match its increased ground clearance and extensive off-road upgrades.

THE NUMBERS: MSRP about $38,120 MPG: City/22 Hwy/26