The all-new 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Off-Road edition’s been totally re-engineered with all new capabilities, and advanced interior comfort features that offer uncompromising power.

Tundra’s all-new i-FORCE Twin-Turbo V6 engine delivers up to 389 horsepower and 479 lb.-ft. of torque. And its all-new 10-speed automatic transmission helps you harness more power when climbing a muddy hill, towing a trailer, or cruising on the freeway.

The new powertrain, frame and suspension work together to give Tundra an available max towing capacity of up to 12,000 lbs.

More new amenities include a fully boxed steel frame, multi-link rear suspension, and high-strength steel ladder frame provides enhanced rigidity, capability and driving comfort. The rear frame member is widened to improve stability and towing capability. And for more reinforcement, the frame cross members are more than doubled in size — making Tundra have a most durable bodyon-frame hauler plus, there’s a modern suspension to match its fully boxed frame. Tundra’s all-new multi-link rear suspension delivers more ride comfort, straight-line stability and overall handling dynamics on the road. And with this new coil-spring suspension, Tundra delivers better roll damping and towing performance.

The Tundra’s all-new aluminum-reinforced bed is composed of an ultra-durable Sheet-Molded Composite (SMC) surface. This strong and resilient bed boasts a greater impact strength than aluminum and acts as a shield against dents, impact dings and rust. Even with its max payload of 1940 lbs. loaded in the back, this rugged, high-tech bed offers added protection to help keep the Tundra looking good for years to come.

There’s also rear-seat storage that flip and fold — helping to make extra space. And Tundra’s back seats flip up for added storage underneath too. Thoughtfully designed, this cabin has a power vertical rear window, which is a signature Toyota feature. Tundra’s CrewMax features a standard rear glass window that raises and fully lowers with the push of a button.

Tundra’s premium interior features leather-trimmed and soft-touch materials throughout, plenty of room for friends or gear, and a driver’s seat that fits like a glove. The premium leather-trimmed seats are designed with a wide shoulder to give you more support.

MSRP/can range up to $53,595 (depending on added package selections) MPG: Up to 18 city / 23 highway