The new 2024 Hyundai Kona N Line AWD offers a sporty and aggressive design, visually speaking. There’s a sporty front fascia, sleek body lines, and a sleek rear spoiler. Other unique exterior accents include its accents, which includes a glossy black grille, dual exhaust tips, and N Line badging.

Take a peek under the hood to find the Kona N Line AWD is equipped with a powerful 1.6-liter turbocharged engine, 8-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters, alloy sport pedals, to name a few. The all-wheel-drive system and optimized suspension offers a thrilling and responsive driving experience. The a panoramic sunroof in the Kona N Line AWD brings in natural light and adds to the spacious and airy feel of the interior. It also allows for a more enjoyable driving experience by providing a view of the sky above.

The interior of the Kona N Line AWD features sporty accents and N-specific detailing, including N-branded sport seats, red stitching, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. There’s a wide range of advanced technology features, including a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, and a premium sound system. The Kona N Line AWD offers comfortable and supportive seating for both the driver and passengers. By the way, it seats up to 5 passengers quite comfortably. The front seats are bolstered for a more sporty feel, while still providing ample comfort for longer drives. The interior of the Kona N Line AWD is equipped with user-friendly technology, including a large touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, and a wireless charging pad. All Kona models come with the standard 8-way heated driver seats, and a 60/40 split fold down back seat.