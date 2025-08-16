The 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness is an all-new model that takes the popular compact SUV to new heights. With its rugged exterior, impressive off-road capability, and spacious interior, the Crosstrek Wilderness is a great choice for anyone who wants a capable and versatile SUV. The interior of the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness is a mix of rugged materials and creature comforts. The dashboard is dominated by a large touchscreen infotainment system, which is easy to use and features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There’s also plenty of storage space, including a large center console and a cargo area that can hold up to 54.5 cubic feet with the rear seats folded down.. For easy, intuitive connectivity, there’s standard SUBARU STARLINK Multimedia with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration.

The Crosstrek Wilderness has 9.3 inches of ground clearance and is optimized for off-road adventure with increased approach, departure and breakover angles. Its optimized final drive ratio improves torque delivery and acceleration, with the capabilities to tow up to 3,000 pounds.

Other standout amenities of the Crosstrek Wildnerness includes:

Raised roof rails with Anodized Copper-finish accents. Those wider roof rails have a greater static roof load capacity • 182-hp 2.5-liter 4-cylinder SUBARU BOXER® engine with direct-injection • Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive with Active Torque Vectoring • Lineartronic® CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) with manual mode • Advanced Dual-Mode X-MODE® with Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud modes, and low-speed/low-ratio gradient control • Extremely adaptable with up to 74.2 cubic feet of cargo space, with its extra-wide rear gate opening.

When it comes to tougher roads, that’s when the dual-function X-MODE® system with Hill Descent Control steps in. It includes two specifically engineered settings: one for snow and dirt and one for deep snow and mud. Inside and out, there’s function and purpose, from its StarTex® water-repellent upholstery to its 17-inch wheels with all-terrain tires.