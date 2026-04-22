The Toyota Camry Nightshade is back! For 2026, it returns as one of the boldest expressions of Toyota’s bestselling sedan, offering a darker, sportier personality without changing the Camry’s proven hybrid performance. This special edition trim builds on the SE grade and focuses on style, presence, and attitude — all wrapped in Toyota’s efficient hybrid-only platform.

This current Nightshade Edition is defined by its deep Midnight Black Metallic exterior accents, giving the car a stealthy, premium look. Key blacked-out elements include the front grille, air curtains, side canards, mirror caps, door handles, antenna, rear diffuser, and rear spoiler. The Nightshade also rides on unique 19-inch, satin, black-finished alloy wheels, adding to its aggressive stance.

The 2026 Toyota Camry Nightshade AWD seats five passengers. The interior layout features Sport Fabric and SofTex-trimmed seats, an 8-way power driver seat with lumbar support, and dual-zone automatic climate control, making it comfortable for all five occupants. There’s a 7-inch digital gauge cluster, with an 8-inch Toyota multimedia audio system and six speakers, which makes music, sports, or just the local news even more entertaining. Drivers will also enjoy the convenience of the soft leather-trimmed steering wheel and shifter. As the Nashville temps get warmer, there’s dual-zone automatic climate control to keep the cabin totally crisp and comfortable.

The 2026 Camry Nightshade is powered by Toyota’s fifth-generation hybrid system, which pairs a 2.5-liter inline-four gasoline engine with electric motor-generators for a smooth, efficient, and responsive drive. It’s a sporty-looking sedan with a highly efficient hybrid powertrain, smooth eCVT (electronically controlled continuously variable transmission), and AWD that adds power and confidence without sacrificing mileage. To further enhance the sporty touch, there’s a sport-tuned suspension, along with single exhaust dual chrome tips. The eCVT transmission is standard across all 2026 Camry hybrid models. The transmission optimizes fuel efficiency by constantly adjusting to keep the engine at its most efficient power. It delivers smooth, gearless acceleration with no traditional shifting, offering a steady, quiet ride.

The 2026 Camry Nightshade comes equipped with an extensive suite of standard safety technologies designed to help prevent collisions, support driver awareness, and protect occupants. At the core is Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 with pre-collision, which includes a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert. The Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection uses radar and camera sensors to detect vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists, and can automatically apply the brakes if needed.

THE NUMBERS: MSRP/about $38,519 — MPG — City/46 – Hwy/46