The 2026 Lexus IS 350 F Sport is a sharply tuned luxury sport sedan that’s quick in speed. It offers a rewarding, linear driving experience and responsive handling rather than raw “supercar” speed, making it an engaging luxury daily drive.

The 2026 Lexus IS 350 F Sport features a refreshed exterior, updated interior, and an enhanced 3.5L V6 (311 hp) performance. Let’s talk about it. There’s the classic F Sport styling, and a driverfocused cabin—balancing Lexus refinement with athletic performance. There’s a premium interior designed for comfort and connection. The cabin centers around F Sport–exclusive sport seats, with driver’s memory. These seats are designed for support and comfort, even if the driving gets a bit intense with more speed. NuLuxe synthetic leather seats, with a leather-trimmed steering wheel. Lexus keeps the IS cockpit tight, focused, and performanceoriented, featuring a 12.3-in touchscreen display. The instrument panel and center stack angle toward the driver, giving the cockpit a feel similar to a classic sport sedan. Drivers and passengers will stay comfortable in any weather thanks to the standard heated and ventilated front seats, and the experience gets even better with the Mark Levinson Premium Audio System.

The 2026 Lexus IS 350 F Sport exterior is bold and performancedriven, featuring exclusive F SPORT styling elements like a sculpted front bumper, mesh spindle grille, and aerodynamic rear diffuser. It rides on striking 19inch F SPORT alloy wheels and is equipped with LED headlamps and taillamps for a sleek, modern look.

The 2026 Lexus IS 350 F Sport is powered by a 3.5liter V6 engine that delivers 311 horsepower, paired with an 8speed automatic transmission for rearwheeldrive, with the F-Sport Tuning Suspension. The F SPORT Handling Package features dual exhaust outlets that enhance both sound and airflow, while Drive Mode Select allows drivers to tailor throttle response, steering feel, and overall dynamics.