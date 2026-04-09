2026 Toyota TacomaTRD Off Road 4×4

The new 2026 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road 4 x4 Double Cab is a truck designed for people who want reliability on the road, confidence off the road, and comfort everywhere in between. Let’s talk about it.

This new Toyota truck is the kind of machine that invites adventure, blends modern tech with rugged capability.

Under the hood, its 2.4 liter turbo engine delivers a strong 278 horsepower and 317 lb feet of torque with a hybrid IFORCE MAX system. There’s an 8-speed automatic transmission that pushes things even further for drivers who want more of that core road muscle.

Built for real adventure, the TRD Off Road trim brings to the table Bilstein shocks, a locking rear differential, skid plates, and Toyota’s trailsmart tech.

There’s also Crawl Control with with Downhill Ascent Control and MultiTerrain Select. Whether it’s sand, snow, or rocky climbs, this truck is engineered to stay composed.

When it’s time for towing, this truck is ready. There’s a Towing Technology Package. It has a tow hitch receiver and can tow up to 6,300 pounds and haul over 1,600 pounds, making it as practical as it is rugged.

Inside, the cabin blends durability with comfort. There’s fabric-trimmed seats with driver-lumbar support, with a leather-trimmed heated steering wheel. There’s a multi-media audio system with 6 speakers with JBL (R) FLEX portable speakers and power tiltandslide moonroof.

The moonroof is not only there to provide gorgeous views, day or nighttime driving, but it’s designed to bring more light into the cabin and give the truck a more open, airy feel — especially helpful since Tacoma’s cabin is more upright and rugged. The Double Cab layout comes with two front seats and a threeperson rear bench, offering seating up to 5.

On the outside, the Tacoma wears its TRD Off Road badge proudly with machined alloy wheels, comes with 17 inch factory wheels, LED lighting, and a stance that looks ready for the trail even when it’s parked.

The TRD Off Road is not only about power, it’s also about safety. Toyota backs it with one of the strongest safety suites in the midsize truck class.