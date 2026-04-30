If you’re looking for a vehicle that delivers top-tier luxury, blends it with craftsmanship, smooth performance, and state-of-the-art technology, take a look at the 2026 GV70 3.5T Sport Prestige AWD. It continues to get praise for its interior quality, driving feel, and attention to detail, making it one of the strongest choices in the compact luxury SUV category.

The GV70 offers impressive space, with comfortable seating for five, generous front legroom at 41.3 inches, and up to 56.9 cubic feet of cargo room when the rear seats are folded. Inside, you’ll find a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a suite of driver-focused comfort features, including a power cushion extension, adjustable bolsters, and an Ergo Motion seat designed to reduce fatigue and enhance long-drive comfort. There’s a 27-inch OLED instrument cluster & navigation system, with Bang & Olufsen audio.

The Sport Prestige trim elevates the GV70’s presence with bolder styling, exclusive wheel designs, and refined exterior accents. Inside, the upscale feel continues with Nappa leather seating surfaces, a microfiber suede headliner, and manual rear-side sunshades—premium touches that complete the GV70’s signature Sport Prestige look.

Just in time for summer, the GV70 provides a ride with a view. Its panoramic sunroof is a full-length glass roof that brings significantly more natural light into the cabin and enhances the SUV’s premium, open-air feel.

Under the hood, the 3.5T Sport Prestige is driven by a powerful 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, delivering strong, responsive performance. The advanced AWD system enhances traction and stability, giving the GV70 confident, composed handling across a wide range of road conditions. Completing the ride quality, the 21-inch alloy wheels and all-season tires provide a smooth, comfortable, and well-balanced driving experience.

The 2026 GV70 comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of advanced safety and driver-assistance technologies designed to prevent collisions, protect occupants, and support the driver in real time. Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) — detects vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists and can automatically apply the brakes to avoid or reduce the severity of a crash. Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist — warns you of vehicles in adjacent lanes and can apply corrective braking to prevent sideswipes. Lane Keeping Assist — keeps the vehicle centered within its lane, even on curves.

These are just a few safety features that keep both driver and passengers safe, whether on a road trip or a local drive within the city.

MSRP/Base: $70,095 — MPG – City/18 — Hwy/25