The 2026 Lexus TX 350 Luxury is the newest three-row SUV in the Lexus family, and it brings that signature blend of quiet comfort, refined styling, and everyday practicality. It’s not the fastest SUV out here, but it excels in practicality, and the world-famous Lexus reliability—ideal for families or professionals who want a polished, quiet, and capable three-row SUV. It’s polished, it’s roomy, and it’s built right here in the U.S., final assembly is in Indiana.

Under the hood, the 2026 Lexus TX 350 Luxury AWD features a 2.4-liter turbocharged inline-4 engine delivering 275 horsepower through an 8-speed automatic transmission. This setup powers all four wheels with Lexus’ signature smoothness, offering confident traction and control in a variety of road conditions. Just in case you need to do some towing, this SUV has a towing capacity of up to 5,000 pounds (when properly equipped).

The 2026 Lexus TX 350 Luxury presents a bold yet refined exterior, shaped around Lexus’ modern design. It features a sculpted front fascia with the brand’s signature seamless grille, slim LED headlights, and clean, confident body lines that give it a strong road presence. The profile is long and elegant, emphasizing its three-row proportions, while the rear showcases sleek LED tail lamps and LED foglamps, connected by a full-width light bar. There’s also 20-inch machined finish alloy wheels. These exterior features and more, make the TX 350 Luxury feel both contemporary and unmistakably Lexus.

Step inside the 2026 Lexus TX 350 Luxury AWD and you’re greeted by a cabin designed for comfort, tech, and upscale versatility. Semi-Aniline leather trimmed heated and ventilated power front seats including 4-way lumbar support, cushion extender, and memory settings There’s also heated second-row outboard seats and power-folding third-row seats round out the luxury experience, all enhanced by thematic ambient illumination that sets the mood for every drive. The Panorama Glass Roof adds a spacious, open-air feel to the cabin, stretching across both front and rear rows to flood the interior with natural light. It enhances the luxury experience by creating a brighter, more inviting atmosphere.