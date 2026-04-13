The temperatures are starting to rise, with more sunshine maybe it’s time for a new vehicle. The new 2026 Mazda CX-70 Turbo S Premium Plus might be the answer. This is an SUV that blends luxury vibes with real everyday practicality.

Built on Mazda’s large-platform architecture, the CX-70 is mechanically nearly identical to the three-row CX-90 which makes it ideal for “empty nesters” or active professionals. It’s fun to drive. It’s smooth, strong, and surprisingly quick for a midsize SUV. Mazda’s signature handling is alive and well here.

Inside, the CX-70 Turbo S Premium Plus looks and feels upscale the moment you open the door. There’s Nappa leather trimmed seats, clean lines, with a seating capacity of up to 5 passengers. Bring Alexa with you, there’s built-in Alexa, 8-way power driver seat with lumbar, and more.

Pop the hood to find a drivetrain that features a rear-biased i-Activ All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system paired with a unique eight-speed automatic transmission. Other features include a 48-volt M-Hybrid Boost system to optimize efficiency and power delivery. When fueled with premium unleaded gasoline, the engine produces a robust 340 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque, along with an E-SKYACTIV-G 3.3L 16 turbo engine.

The 2026 Mazda CX-70 Turbo S Premium Plus represents the pinnacle of Mazda’s “Kodo: Soul of Motion” design philosophy applied to a mid-size crossover platform. This design language, which has been a cornerstone of Mazda’s identity since the early 2010s, emphasizes the power and elegance of a living creature in motion.

The Turbo S Premium Plus trim is distinguished by its “black-out” exterior theme, which replaces the traditional bright chrome found on other Mazda models with gloss black accents. This includes a blacked-out honeycomb grille, black side mirror caps, and dark chrome “signature wing” elements that underline the LED headlights. The vehicle sits on 21-inch aluminum alloy wheels with a black metallic finish, wrapped in low-profile tires that emphasize its sporty, “urban-focused” intent. The lighting system on the Turbo S Premium Plus is highly advanced, featuring signature LED illumination that mimics the iris of a human eye. The adaptive front-lighting system (AFS) allows the LED headlights to pivot in the direction of a turn, improving visibility on Nashville’s many winding roads.

Mazda has been inching toward the premium space for years, and this model fits the bill.