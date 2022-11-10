NASHVILLE, TN — The prestigious Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville played host to a sensational celebration of life and crowd-raise in support of the Susan G. Komen Foundation’s tireless efforts to effectively treat and end breast cancer, with stellar performances held by event headliner and chart-topping Country music hitmakers LOCASH, alongside Runaway June, Lee Greenwood, Cooper Alan, and Victoria Shaw!

The 2nd Annual ‘Kiss Breast Cancer Goodbye’ (KBCG) Benefit Gala raised over $100,000 USD during a silent and live auction, with a highlight being when LOCASH spontaneously auctioned off private live performances to further support the cause. The star-studded event was hosted by The Joseph Family Foundation, the philanthropic wing of the Big Plan Holdings (BPH) family enterprise.

Tara Joseph, Co-Founder of Big Plan Holdings, stated that, “For the second year running, it was a privilege to work with my family, our friends and partners from Nashville’s music, entertainment and philanthropic communities, to come together and organize such an impactful event; a true commemoration of a shared mission to address one of the most important causes in our society today.”

“We look forward to the continued impact that Kiss Breast Cancer Goodbye can make and for its replicable model to reach additional markets.”

The crowd enjoyed the 2nd Annual "Kiss Breast Cancer Goodbye" benefit gala at the Country Music Hall of Fame. Photos by Sara Kauss Photography

Stirring renditions were performed during the venue, including Lee Greenwood’s classic tribute to the troops, ‘Proud to be an American’, in addition to performances by LOCASH, with their GOLD breakout smash ‘I Love This Life,’ Runaway June’s GOLD hit ‘Buy My Own Drinks,’ Cooper Alan’s ‘Tough Ones’ and notably, Victoria Shaw’s ‘Pink’, written by the performer to address the continued fight of the brave women who battle breast cancer each day and the families who support them.

“We were honored to be a part of the inaugural Kiss Breast Cancer Goodbye Benefit Gala, and so excited to be welcomed back this year,” shares LOCASH’s Chris Lucas. “Whenever we’re able to help support an event that’s making a difference count us in, and we’ll continue to pray for the day when we can say goodbye to cancer.”

“Breast cancer remains the second leading cause of cancer death among women overall. We are surrounded by women that matter so much to us and every woman diagnosed is someone’s someone,” adds LOCASH’s Preston Brust. “Raising money for research and awareness for prevention is key, and we’ll rock this event every year until we kick breast cancer’s ass for good!”

The Susan G. Komen Foundation is notably the only organization that addresses breast cancer on multiple fronts such as through research, community health, global outreach, and public policy initiatives, to make the biggest impact against the disease.

Joshua Daniel, State Executive Director (TN, MS & AL) at the Susan G. Komen Foundation, added that, “The Second Annual Kiss Breast Cancer Goodbye Benefit Gala was such a huge success; this event just continues to get better every single year. We are so grateful for the Joseph Family Foundation and all the love and support they show to the breast cancer community.”