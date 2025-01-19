40th Annual Nashville Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebrations Marches Forward

Nashville, TN— Interdenominational Ministers Fellowship (IMF) invites Nashvillians and tourists to join them in celebrating the life and enduring legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the 40th Annual MLK Day Celebration. This year’s event will take place from January 20, 2025, marking four decades of honoring Dr. King’s leadership in the Civil Rights Movement and Nashville’s role in advancing his vision. This nationally recognized event draws thousands each year and is considered one of the largest MLK Day celebrations in the Southeast. This event is free and open to everyone. Visit https://mlkdaynashville.com for more information.

The 2025 theme, “40 Years of Legacy: Marching Forward, United in Justice and Peace,” reflects Nashville’s commitment to preserving Dr. King’s dream and continuing the fight for justice and equity. Events will feature dynamic speakers, engaging panels, community art, and opportunities to unite in action, culminating in the signature MLK Day March and Convocation. This nationally recognized event draws thousands each year and is considered one of the largest MLK Day celebrations in the Southeast.

The highlight of this year’s celebration is the Annual Convocation sponsored by Amazon, featuring the renowned Dr. Daniel Black as keynote speaker. An award-winning author, professor, and activist, Dr. Black’s work delves into themes of identity, justice, and resilience, perfectly complementing this year’s theme: “40 Years of Legacy: Marching Forward, United in Justice and Peace.” Known for his acclaimed novels, including Perfect Peace and The Coming, Dr. Black’s storytelling and insights are sure to inspire and galvanize attendees. The gala, taking place on Thursday, January 20, from 10:00 AM–12:30 PM at Tennessee State University’s Gentry Center, will celebrate Dr. King’s enduring legacy through music, art, and Dr. Black’s compelling message. This milestone event not only reflects on four decades of activism and unity but also calls on the community to recommit to the pursuit of justice and equity.

We invite all of Nashville and Middle Tennessee to come together for this historic celebration. Attend events, volunteer, and share with your friends and family to honor Dr. King’s vision of unity, justice, and peace. All events are free to attend, except for the gala and human rights breakfast.

For more details and to register for events, visit https://mlkdaynashville.com/.

ABOUT IMF

The MLK Day March and Convocation have been organized by the Interdenominational Ministers Fellowship since 1989. Currently, Bishop Aaron X. Marble is the sitting president and pastor of Jefferson Street Missionary Baptist Church.

