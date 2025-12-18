42nd Annual UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball To Raise Funds & Awareness For HBCU Students

The United Negro College Fund’s Mayor’s Masked Ball is both a premier social gathering and a powerful fundraising initiative dedicated to promoting the value and impact of higher education. The event not only raises critical awareness around college access but also provides scholarships for students supported by UNCF, while spotlighting the vital role of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Although similar events are hosted in cities nationwide, the 42nd edition of this signature celebration will be held at the Signia by Hilton Hotel, located in the heart of downtown Atlanta.

Actor and Comedian Anthony Anderson will host this year’s festivities. Legendary group En Vogue will provide entertainment during the gala.

In the previous year, over 2,000 distinguished attendees gathered for what is considered Atlanta’s most exclusive philanthropic affair—an evening devoted to advancing opportunities for students and strengthening HBCUs. With the theme, “A Night of Elegance and Generosity: Celebrating Support for HBCUs and Empowering the Next Generation of Leaders,” the event reinforced UNCF’s long-standing commitment to educational equity and the success of Black youth.

“The Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball stands as one of UNCF’s premier national fundraising events, reflecting this city’s unwavering commitment to educational equity, opportunity and achievement,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF. “The generosity of Norfolk Southern and all of our presenting sponsors ensures we can continue opening doors for thousands of students and advancing our mission to invest in better futures.”

Dr. David A. Thomas, president emeritus, Morehouse College, will be receiving the MASKED Award, illuminating his extraordinary leadership, advocacy and transformational impacts on higher education.

“Atlanta has long been a beacon of academic excellence, rooted in the legacy of our HBCUs and strengthened by the collective will of our community,” said Mayor Andre Dickens. “Hosting this Ball is both a privilege and a personal commitment to advancing UNCF’s mission. We are especially proud to honor Dr. Thomas, whose distinguished leadership continues to shape our city’s educational landscape.”

Supported by an array of corporate partners, small businesses, and professional organizations, the Mayor’s Masked Ball brings together influential business executives, civic leaders, alumni, community advocates, volunteers, and longtime UNCF supporters. The most recent Atlanta event successfully generated $4 million, funds that now help support HBCU students across the country.

Over the past eight decades, UNCF has raised nearly $6 billion to expand access to higher education for African American students nationwide.

“Atlanta shows up for our students every single year,” said Justine Boyd, assistant vice president, UNCF Atlanta Regional Office. “As we prepare for the 42nd Annual Ball, the energy is extraordinary. We are thankful for the generous support of Norfolk Southern and our extraordinary sponsor family, which allows us to create an unforgettable evening while raising the critical funds needed to help Metro Atlanta students move to and through college.”

Origins of the Mayor’s Masked Ball

The Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball was established more than four decades ago by the late baseball legend Hank Aaron, his wife Billye Aaron, and former Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young. Since its inception, the event has benefited students enrolled at thirteen private HBCUs across Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. These institutions include:

Georgia

Clark Atlanta University (Atlanta)

The Interdenominational Theological Center (Atlanta)

Morehouse College (Atlanta)

Paine College (Augusta)

Spelman College (Atlanta)

South Carolina

Allen University (Columbia)

Benedict College (Columbia)

Claflin University (Orangeburg)

Morris College (Sumter)

Voorhees University (Denmark)

Tennessee

Fisk University (Nashville)

Lane College (Jackson)

LeMoyne-Owen College (Memphis)

To learn more about this impactful initiative, visit UNCF Atlanta’s official website. Even though the 42nd Annual UNCF Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball is officially SOLD OUT, you can still join the celebration at the After the Masked Ball exclusive after party, which also supports UNCF’s mission of helping students matriculate through college.

As the legendary Lou Rawls always used to say, “A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”