5 Times Chadwick Boseman Represented Black Excellence

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune) Chadwick Boseman was more than just a talented actor, he was determined to use his talents in a positive way. That shines through when you look at some of the roles he played and movies he chose to be a part of. Chadwick Boseman liked to shine a light on black excellence and here are five examples of him doing exactly that.

The First Black Lead Superhero in the Marvel Universe – Black Panther

When he took up the role of T’Challa in Black Panther, Boseman was the first black lead in the Marvel universe. More importantly, however, he was giving young black children across the world a hero who looked like them.

Shining a light on late civil rights icon Thurgood Marshall – Marshall

Boseman plays the lead in this biographical legal drama about Thurgood Marshall, the first-ever African American Supreme Court Justice. He was widely praised for his performance and the film went on to pick up an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song.

A Stunning Omage for the Godfather of Soul – Get On Up

In Get On Up Boseman played the legendary singer James Brown, one of the great artists of the 20th century. He was widely applauded for the nuance with which he tackled Brown’s character.

Portraying the former Syracuse Great Ernie Davis – The Express

Boseman’s first movie role from way back in 2008 covers is all about Ernie Davis, the first black football player to win the Heisman Trophy. Boseman plays Floyd Little, a running back who is on the same team as Davis. Despite not playing the lead in this one, it’s another example of Boseman getting behind a movie that portrays a strong black character

Slipping into Jackie Robinson’s Iconic Cleats – 42

Often cited as the film that elevated Boseman’s career, 42 sees Boseman playing baseball legend Jackie Robinson, the first African American to play in Major League Baseball in the modern era.