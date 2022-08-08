Memphis, Tenn. (August 8, 2022) – The University of Tennessee Health Science Center is partnering with Health Students Teaching Memphis Youth, Omega Ministries, and the Memphis Medical Society to give away 500 free backpacks filled with school supplies to K-12 students in the Memphis community during a drive-through event Saturday, August 13.

The backpack giveaway is open to the public and will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Van Vleet Building, 3 N. Dunlap St., on the Memphis campus. Attendees should enter the driveway of the building under the “UTHSC Campus Police” sign. Backpacks are limited to one per child with a maximum of four children per car.

UTHSC is collecting donations of school supplies for the event at various locations on campus through August 10.

“UTHSC takes great pride in partnering with various community organizations for the last 10 years or more to ensure we do our part in helping the students in our community to meet their educational challenges by having the resources they need,” said Ken Brown, JD, MPA, FACHE, executive vice chancellor and chief operations officer for the University of Tennessee Health Science Center.