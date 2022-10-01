CLARKSVILLE, TENN. – From historic sites and antiquing to pumpkin patches and breweries, Clarksville is the perfect destination for a fall getaway. Its location along I-24, a quick 40 miles northwest of Nashville, makes this city an ideal autumn road trip for families, solo travelers, or empty nesters.

Boyd’s Pumpkin Patch – Nothing screams fall like a pumpkin patch. Serving the community for nearly four decades, Boyd’s has certainly earned the title of a Clarksville fall staple. Take the family to pick the perfect pumpkin, find the way through the corn maze, and snap a photo on the Insta-worthy wagon.

Historic Collinsville 1800s Pioneer Settlement – Tucked away outside the city limits, this charming property is ready to tell the history of life in Montgomery County during pioneer times. With authentic period furnishings and artifacts housed in 16 restored log homes and outbuildings across the 40-acre property, it truly does feel like one has stepped back in time when visiting this attraction.

Cross Creek Clays – Nestled in the rolling hills of Palmyra, TN, this excursion allows visitors to leave the hustle and bustle of the city and enjoy the peaceful, winding roads of the Tennessee countryside. Cross Creek has three 16-station clay courses for all skill levels, a covered 5-stand and FITASC Parcours practice fields. Be sure to check out the pro shop and have a drink in the 7,000-square-foot lodge. Looking for a place to stay? Overnight accommodations can be made on the property either in the lodge or in a nearby cabin.

Brewery Trail – With seven breweries, beer fans are sure to find something they love along this tasty trail. While the breweries are all distinctly different, they share a passion for the nationwide craft movement and the goal to foster an appreciation for micro brewing’s meticulous process and countless flavors. From a traditional pub to a modern industrial vibe, from Old World conventional beers to American experimental brews, Clarksville’s craft beer scene has something for everyone to enjoy.

Patterson Place Farm – Venture out to Woodlawn, TN for an autumnal oasis. Pick pumpkins, feed the animals at the petting zoo, take a fun hayride, enjoy live music, nosh at a food truck and navigate a corn maze all on one property.

Antiquing – Antiquing and Autumn are the perfect pair. With over 20 vintage, antique, and secondhand shops, Clarksville is an antique collector’s paradise. Visitors will find everything from quaint antique shops to old warehouses full of vintage booths all filled to the brim with great treasures.

Attend an Austin Peay State University Football Game – Let’s Go Peay! No seriously, that’s the cheer at Austin Peay State University. Clarksville is fortunate that this NCAA Division I institution calls the city home. Cheer on the Governors as they take on fellow ASUN Conference opponents at Fortera Stadium throughout the fall and explore the beautiful campus while there.

Challenge Trails – Use the Visit Clarksville app and select Challenge Trails on the topics that interest you. Check-in at a required number of locations and earn free pins while learning all about the community.

Explore Downtown – Downtown Clarksville is the cultural center of Montgomery County. Peruse local boutiques and art galleries, visit the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center, appreciate the historic architecture and public art, and dine at unique restaurants. Check out the Visit Clarksville event calendar to see all the happenings downtown this season.

