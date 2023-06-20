Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)-The history of Black people in this country has been far from pretty. My ancestors came to this land from ships and survived miles of travel and years of toil. It took over two centuries before they were treated as human beings and not as property. I can only imagine the joy that my ancestors felt on that day in 1865 when they were given the news of their emancipation. Today, June 19th, 2023, marks that day’s 158th anniversary.



However, in the past 158 years, though slavery was outlawed, racial discrimination still ran rampant. When I was growing up, my father couldn’t go to the voting booth without having rocks thrown at him simply because of the color of his skin. Despite this, he would go anyway in hopes of a better future. Like my father, countless Black civil rights leaders throughout history have fought to pave the way towards progress despite oppression. Our work is not over. Nashville is still affected by the consequences of unfair and racist policies, which I have either personally experienced first-hand or helped others get through. We’ve come a long way during those 158 years. June 19th is also the anniversary of the founding date of my alma mater, TSU. But we still haven’t truly achieved equity for ALL Nashvillians.



What I have learned from a lifetime of fighting for the have-nots in city government and elsewhere is that we must always be resilient. We must fight back.



On Juneteenth, we not only commemorate the Black leaders of the past, but we look forward to the Black leaders of the future who will build on their legacy. This upcoming Election Day presents an opportunity for us to elect the first Black Mayor of Nashville and break yet another barrier for Black people. Join me on August 3rd to be a part of this change.