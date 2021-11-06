Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–Help us Envision the future of Fort Negley, November 9, 2021, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Recognized as one of the nation’s most important historical sites, it is important that the community comes together to share input about how to preserve, maintain, honor, and celebrate this space. We are hosting “A Night for Fort Negley”, an interactive, immersive experience for the community.

The evening will begin with an expert panel featuring Dr. Learotha Williams, Professor of African American and Public History at Tennessee State University, Dr. Carole Bucy, Davidson County Historian and Professor of History at Volunteer State Community College, Krista Castillo, Museum Coordinator at the Fort Negley Visitor Center and Park, and Gary Burke of the 13th United States Colored Troops Living History Association. Immediately following the panel, attendees will be invited to participate in activities to share their ideas and insight.

5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m., Panel Discussion

6:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Public Input/Interactive Activities

Face masks are required since the event will be held in an MNPS school building. If attendees do not have a mask, one will be provided.

Who: Metro Parks, Metro Historical Commission, expert panelists, and other interested parties