(BELL BUCKLE, TN ) – It’s time for the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Games’ class to hit the hardwood in Houston as the next generation of all-star greats have been unveiled. This includes Aalyah Del Rosario from The Webb School, who will join a long line of elite players to compete in this year’s Games on March 28 in Houston.

Del Rosario was chosen from a list of 722 nominees by some of the nation’s top analysts, prep scouts, media, and coaches based on her competitive criteria. She now has a chance to make her mark on the national stage at the McDonald’s All-American games this March, where some of the games’ top players have showcased their basketball skills over the years.

This year the girls’ team features 24 players from across the country, including Bell Buckle’s own Del Rosario among other all-stars.

The complete list of 2023 McDonald’s All-American Games Final Roster is available at mcdaag.com.

Fans can tune in to the POWERADE® Jam Fest on Monday, March 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The 2023 McDonald’s All-American Girls Game will air on Tuesday, March 28 at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and the Boys Game will immediately follow on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET.

