ACLU of Tennessee Asks Court to Block Tennessee’s Anti-Transgender Driver’s License Rule

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee and Holland & Associates PC filed a petition in Davidson County Chancery Court today challenging the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s (TDSHS) refusal to issue accurate driver’s licenses and state identification documents to transgender Tennesseans.

“All people deserve the freedom to live their lives safely and with dignity,” said Lucas Cameron-Vaughn, ACLU-TN senior staff attorney. “Our clients need accurate identification documents in order to travel for work and family, to vote, and to engage in everyday life like everyone else. Forcing them to carry identification that contradicts who they are — or else withholding that identification altogether — is cruel, unfair and unlawful.”

Doe et al. v. Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security et al., originally filed on April 23, 2024, was brought on behalf of plaintiff “Jane Doe,” whose identity is being withheld out of concern for her safety. TDSHS’ refusal to issue accurate identification has caused significant harm to Doe, resulting in her life being severely disrupted and putting her at increased risk of discrimination, harassment, and potential violence.

A second transgender woman, Chrissy Miller, later joined the case as a plaintiff. Miller successfully changed the sex designation on her driver’s license. But several months later TDSHS told her that she must surrender her license or face cancellation of her driving privileges, a move that was later stopped by the Davidson County Chancery Court judge.

In September 2024, the court ordered TDSHS to evaluate its actions and determine whether the agency stood by them. A hearing was held in January 2025 before TDSHS, after which the agency affirmed its commitment to deny accurate identification documents to the plaintiffs in this case, as well as to all other transgender people in Tennessee. The plaintiffs then asked TDSHS to stop enforcing its rule while the court heard arguments about the issue. TDSHS refused, which resulted in today’s court filing.

Individuals who have been prevented from getting a driver’s license with an accurate gender marker in Tennessee can contact ACLU-TN at: https://action.aclu.org/legal-intake/aclu-tn-legal-intake-form

The petition filed today can be found online at: https://www.aclu-tn.org/sites/default/files/field_documents/filed_renewed_petition_for_judicial_review_1.pdf

This statement can be found online at: https://www.aclu-tn.org/en/press-releases/aclu-tennessee-asks-court-block-tennessees-anti-transgender-drivers-license-rule