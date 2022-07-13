NASHVILLE, TN — As part of its mission to give back to Tennessee communities, on July 29th Advance Financial’s charitable arm, the Advance Financial Foundation will be giving away 100 backpacks full of school supplies to area school-age children. The supplies will be given out at Advance Financial locations at the following addresses:

215 Gallatin Pike South, Madison

119 Mathis Dr., Dickson

3401 Rossville Blvd., Chattanooga

2823 N. Broadway, Knoxville

1104 East Stone Dr., Kingsport

2287 N Highland Avenue, Jackson

223 North Lowry St., Smyrna

The packs will contain a myriad of supplies to give students a good start to the school year.

“School supplies can be very expensive, so we wanted to take the financial pressure off parents and children before they start the new school year,” said Brittni Walker, Executive Director of the Advance Financial Foundation. “We hope that by giving them the supplies they need and showing them that going back to school can be exciting, we can empower kids to work hard and reach for higher goals.”

The Advance Financial Foundation was created by Advance Financial in 2014 to support philanthropic community efforts in education, health and more. It also supports Advance Financial employees in need of assistance through its Corporate Care Fund. It provides financial assistance to employees experiencing temporary hardship and is funded by employee donations that are 100 percent matched by Advance Financial to cover housing, utility, healthcare and other necessary costs in times of unexpected need.

For more information about the foundation, please visit https://www.af247.com/about/community- involvement/.