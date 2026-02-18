Affordable Housing Waiting List Now Open for Vine Hill Apartments

The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency is now accepting online-only applications for Vine Hill Apartments on a first-come, first-served basis from noon Feb. 17, 2026, to 3 p.m. Feb. 20, 2026.

Ready to Apply? Click “Apply Now” below for a direct link to the application. An application can be submitted 24 hours a day during the open application period. The application process remains the same and will take approximately 10 minutes to complete. Applicants will need to have a valid email address. Once an application is submitted, applicants will receive an email confirming that the application was submitted successfully. Apply Now

Anyone with questions or in need of assistance can call the Resident Services information line at 615-252-8527 (press 0 when prompted) during the open application periods.