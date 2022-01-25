NASHVILLE, TN (TN Tribune) – Nashville Repertory Theatre presents Jocelyn Bioh’s award-winning Off-Broadway play School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play in TPAC’s Andrew Johnson Theatre.

Named “the most important play off Broadway…” by Essence Magazine and an “uproarious comedy that also pulls at the heartstrings” by the Hollywood Reporter, Nashville Rep’s production will be performed at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Andrew Johnson Theater, 505 Deaderick Street, from Thursday, February 10th through Sunday, February 20th, 2022.

For ticket and showtime information, visit www.nashvillerep.org. “We are thrilled to be presenting the Nashville premiere of this exciting contemporary piece. Jocelyn Bioh’s play is ferociously funny, but it also has a lot to say about western standards of beauty and the struggles teen girls face,” said Drew Ogle, Executive Director of Nashville Rep.

School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play follows Paulina, the reigning queen bee at Ghana’s most exclusive boarding school, who has her sights set on the Miss Global Universe pageant. But the arrival of Ericka, a new student with undeniable talent and beauty, captures the attention of the pageant recruiter—and Paulina’s hive-minded friends. This buoyant and biting comedy explores the universal similarities (and glaring differences) facing teenage girls across the globe.

“When presented with the opportunity to direct School Girls, there was no way I could say no,” says director Alicia Haymer, making her Nash Rep directorial debut. “Making history in my hometown with a cast of all Black women, and a BIPOC crew was a no brainer to me- especially if I want diversity to be the rule, and not the exception. I also believe it’s important for audiences to experience a world outside of themselves; that’s how we grow. Although School Girls focuses on these specific students in a specific decade, I believe it touches on topics we can all relate to. If you’ve ever felt like you didn’t belong, that you weren’t good enough, or that you didn’t have enough, this story is for you. If audiences leave with a different perspective, then we’ve all done our jobs.”

The cast is led by Joy Pointe as Paulina and her rival Ericka played by Tosha Marie. The rest of the cast includes Carli Hardon, Kortney Ballenger, Tamiko Robinson Steele, and making their Nashville Rep debuts Valicia Browne, Ashley D. Brooks, and Cynthia C. Harris.

The creative team for School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play include Nashville debut designers including sets by Josafath Reynoso, costumes by Skyler Glaser, and lighting by Rachael N. Blackwell. The team also includes stage manager Nikkita Staggs, props by Abigail Nichol, dialect coaching by Jacqueline Springfield, and mental health support provided by Crystal Owens of Red Cedar Psychotherapy.

Following School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play, Nashville Rep will close their 2021-2022 Season with Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins running from April 28 to May 10, 2022. The Nashville Rep has been named Best Professional Theatre by the Nashville Scene, Best Local Theatre by The Tennessean, Largest Arts Organization by Nashville Business Journal, and recognized by the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County for 35 years of service to the community.

The Rep’s shows, actors, directors, and designers have been honored by Nfocus, Nashville Scene, The Tennessean, and the First Night Awards. For Nashville Repertory 2021- 22 season tickets and showtime information, visit www.nashvillerep.org or www.tpac.org.