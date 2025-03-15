Air Max Day Art Crawl Celebrating Sneaker Culture & Art in Nashville

Air Max Art Crawl – Where Sneakers & Art Collide!

It’s the 3rd Annual Air Max Day presented by Melissa, creator of FabGlance! This year, we are elevating your experience. Step into a world where sneaker culture meets artistic expression at the Air Max Art Crawl, happening March 26, 2025, in Downtown Nashville! In collaboration with Arcade Arts Nashville, this unique event brings together local artists, fashionistas, sneaker lovers, and creatives for an unforgettable celebration of style, culture, and community.

✨ What to Expect:

Live art installations & sneaker-inspired exhibits

Exclusive sneaker showcases & custom designs

Music, fashion, and interactive experiences

A curated space for creatives to connect

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this one-of-a-kind fusion of sneakers and street art!