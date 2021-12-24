‘Equality Trailblazers’ is Alan LeQuire’s fifth monument, in three cities commemorating Woman Suffrage. This public memorial honors activists from Shelby County, TN who participated in the nonviolent efforts to win the right to vote for American women.

Ida B. Wells and Mary Church Terrell

– two of six portrait busts by Alan LeQuire included in the

Memphis Equality Trailblazers Monument.

The bronze busts, and accompanying 60-ft wall with bios, honor individuals who were instrumental in the woman suffrage movement, as well as those whose careers were made possible by the suffragists’ victory.

Back side of the 60-ft metal wall at night depicting the 100 Year March.

The exciting new monument is located near the University of Memphis Law School, and can be seen from the Mississippi River, the I-40 Bridge, and Riverside Drive.

Special thank you to Paula F. Casey for spearheading this project.

Sculptor, Alan LeQuire with all six of his bronze portrait busts created for the Memphis Equality Trailblazers Monument.

Visit us this holiday season for a wonderful selection of small works in bronze and terra cotta by Alan LeQuire, as well as

commemorative suffrage posters and prints.