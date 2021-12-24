– two of six portrait busts by Alan LeQuire included in the
Memphis Equality Trailblazers Monument.
The bronze busts, and accompanying 60-ft wall with bios, honor individuals who were instrumental in the woman suffrage movement, as well as those whose careers were made possible by the suffragists’ victory.
The exciting new monument is located near the University of Memphis Law School, and can be seen from the Mississippi River, the I-40 Bridge, and Riverside Drive.
Special thank you to Paula F. Casey for spearheading this project.
