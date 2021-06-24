All Time Low: Drop In Deliquent Properties

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–The Metropolitan Trustee’s Office recently announced that delinquent real properties tax roll turnover dropped to an all-time low. 1,743 parcels were turned over to the Clerk and Masters’ Office in March 2021.

The number of delinquent real properties was 2,356 parcels in March of 2020. With this significant drop between 2020 and 2021, 613 people were able to retain their properties and avoid court cost.

Traditionally, for many a home or acquisition of property is one of the most significant purchases a person will make throughout their lifetime. Recognizing this fact, “Important Tax Notices” were mailed to property owners in the month of May and June.

These courtesy notices informed property owners if their property taxes were not paid as of February 28th. The Tennessee Code Annotated states, bills not paid in full before March 1st are delinquent and 1.5% interest accrues the first day of each month until taxes are paid in full. To assist property owners from falling behind on taxes, there is a suggested amount on the October bill to help them pay their taxes in full by February 28th.