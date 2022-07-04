Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–American Baptist College recently received $15,000 from the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority’s (MNAA) 2022 Charity Golf Tournament.

The gift was presented at the 2022 Commencement Ceremony, which added to the joy of the event for the graduates and their families.



“We were thrilled to support one of the most beloved and dynamic colleges in our city,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of BNA. “American Baptist College has such a rich legacy and has cultivated some of the most influential leaders of the Civil Rights Movement, it is a pleasure to contribute to this institution’s bright future.”



Devita Taylor, MNAA vice president of diversity.

The contribution was presented by Stacy Nickens, MNAA’s assistant vice president of corporate communications, and Devita Taylor, vice president of diversity.



“I am so excited to celebrate this milestone,” said Nickens. “You are part of an esteemed group of graduates from American Baptist College. You stand on the shoulders of giants, and may you always continue to do the great work of the foundation that has been laid before you. It is my pleasure on behalf of the airport to present you with this check.”



“The airport’s annual golf tournament contributes funds to many worthy non-profit organizations in Middle Tennessee each year,” said Phyllis Qualls, ABC vice president for institutional advancement. “American Baptist College was pleased to be a recipient of this significant gift this year.”



Added ABC President Forrest Harris, “Our students were able to see how this outstanding business in Nashville, one of the top airports in the nation, willingly invests in American Baptist College and especially its students.”



The Commencement Ceremony speaker, Rev. Dr. Christopher Davis, also a new member of the American Baptist College Board of Trustees, delivered a stirring message to the students. Dr. Davis also made a $5,000 contribution to the College In his closing remarks.



“It gave me joy to see that others value ABC as I do,” said Mykea Braden, a 2022 graduate.