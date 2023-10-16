NASHVILLE, Tenn., – (TN Tribune) – Nashville Software School (NSS) announces that it

has hired Ann Howard as director of development. In this newly created role, Howard will guide NSS’s fundraising strategy including corporate giving and foundation grants. As director of development at NSS, Howard will plan, direct and execute programs to raise funds to support the execution of the mission of NSS in the community.

“Like so many of us in the Nashville tech community, I have been a fan of NSS since the

beginning. I am excited to be able to use my experience in fundraising and my passion for

technology and social change to create more opportunities for adults in Middle Tennessee to start their journey towards a tech career. Even modest contributions make a huge difference for students,” says Ann Howard, director of development, Nashville Software School.

Most recently, Howard served as EVP of product management at XiFin, Inc., a healthcare

technology company in San Diego, Calif. Prior to that, she was head of product at GoNoodle

leading product management, design, engineering and customer support. Howard spent nearly six years at Centresource, most recently as managing partner leading the company through a financial and operational transformation.

She also served the nonprofit sector as a general business counselor at the Small Business &

Technology Development Center in Wilmington, North Carolina performing valuations, financial projections, business plans and market research for small businesses. Additionally, Howard served as manager of marketing and public relations and corporate relations for nearly seven years at Friends of Public Radio WHQR 91.3 FM in North Carolina.

“Fundraising plays an important role in helping NSS grow the number of opportunities we can provide to start a career in tech through scholarships and our Opportunity Tuition. Ann brings experience in both non-profit fundraising and Nashville’s tech community and I’m glad we finally have a team member solely dedicated to this effort,” says John Wark, founder and CEO, Nashville Software School.



As part of Howard’s development role at NSS, she will build the scholarship fund to

accommodate more students with Opportunity Tuition. A fundraising campaign is currently

underway for this effort to benefit cohorts in 2024 and supporters may donate here.

Howard has a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication at Salem College in Winston-Salem, North Carolina and an MBA in business administration from the University of North Carolina Wilmington.