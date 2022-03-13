NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Antioch High School has tapped Devin Arnold as the Bears’ new head football coach.

Prior to joining Antioch High’s football program, Arnold served as the Junior Varsity head coach at Lipscomb Academy, where his team was named 2020 Division II AA TSSAA Football State Runner-Up and won the 2021 Division II AA TSSAA Football State Championship. His coaching expertise has carried him throughout Metro Nashville Public Schools, including serving as assistant girls’ basketball and track and field coach at Cane Ridge High School (2018), assistant coach and offensive coordinator at Antioch Middle School (2017) and various coaching positions for McGavock and Hillsboro high schools’ football programs.

“We are thrilled to have Coach Arnold join us here in Bear Country,” said Principal Clarissa Zellars. “We are confident that he will bring a burst of energy that is needed to return our football program to greatness.”

Along with coaching, Arnold also serves on the support staff for The Academy at Hickory Hollow and is a member of the TN Voices Advisory Council. He is also a graduate of Tennessee State University.