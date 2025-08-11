APSU’s Meisch named to Clarksville-Montgomery County IDB board of directors

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Dr. Karen Meisch, dean of the Austin Peay State University College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), has been elected to the Clarksville Montgomery County Industrial Development Board (IDB) Board of Directors for a six-year term, which began in June 2025.

The Clarksville-Montgomery County IDB was established in 1964 to maintain and increase employment opportunities by recruiting companies to locate in the area. Over the last 50-plus years, the agency has been responsible for the recruitment and expansion of billions of dollars’ worth of industry and securing thousands of jobs for the community.

Meisch brings a wealth of academic and leadership experience to the IDB, having served as dean of Austin Peay’s College of STEM since April 2020. Under her leadership, the college has achieved record enrollment growth, developed numerous new undergraduate and graduate programs, and secured record levels of grant funding. She earned her Ph.D. in biological sciences from Vanderbilt University and began a distinguished teaching career at APSU in 2007.

“I’m honored to join the Industrial Development Board and contribute to the continued growth of Clarksville-Montgomery County,” Meisch said. “Throughout my career at APSU, I’ve seen firsthand how powerful the partnership between education and industry can be in creating opportunities for our community. By aligning our educational programs with regional workforce needs, we’re preparing our graduates for successful careers while also providing local industries with the skilled workforce they need to thrive. I look forward to strengthening these connections and helping to build an even more vibrant economic future for our region.”

Throughout her tenure at APSU, Meisch has been instrumental in fostering collaboration between academia and industry. She led the development of programs such as aviation science, mechatronics, and engineering physics that were designed to meet workforce needs. She was also instrumental in establishing the annual Innovation Experience, which showcases student projects developed in partnership with major industrial collaborators.

A recipient of numerous awards, including the Impact Leader Award from APSU’s chapter of the National Society of Leadership and Success, Meisch is also dedicated to building community relationships. She has coordinated industry summits, developed STEM outreach programs for local youth, and established the popular Science on Tap community event series. Her experience in strategic planning, resource management, and program development across the 13 departments and centers she oversees makes her a valuable addition to the IDB as it works to foster economic growth in the region.

About the Austin Peay College of STEM

The College of Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics (STEM) provides studies for students in the areas of agriculture, astronomy, aviation sciences, biology, chemistry, computer science, earth and environmental sciences, engineering physics, engineering technology, information technology, mathematics, medical laboratory sciences, radiologic sciences and physics. Our outstanding, discipline-based programs are student-centered and designed to prepare students for responsible positions at all levels of research, industry, education, medicine and government.

About the Industrial Development Board

The IDB’s mission is to help foster growth in the community through the recruitment of industry and well-paying jobs to Clarksville-Montgomery County. The board holds public meetings on the second Wednesday of each month. Meeting notices are posted at the Economic Development Council office, City Hall, the Montgomery County Courts Complex, and at https://www.clarksvilletned.com/meetings/.