NASHVILLE & LOS ANGELES – – Ascension Saint Thomas has entered into a strategic agreement with Southwest Value Partners and AEG, joint venture partners and co-developers of the Nashville Yards entertainment district and music venue, to become a Founding Partner of the 18-acre Nashville Yards as well as the exclusive naming rights partner for the project’s open plaza and green space, to be known as Ascension Saint Thomas Landing.

As part of the multi-year agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, Ascension Saint Thomas will serve as the development’s official healthcare partner.

As a Founding Partner, a premium and category exclusive designation, Ascension Saint Thomas will be prominently featured at Nashville Yards with custom brand integration across the development. This will include year-round exposure within the development’s signage network and messaging within Nashville Yards’ mobile app and digital channels.

The agreement will also expand the health system’s footprint into downtown Nashville with a forthcoming on-site clinic within the development’s retail footprint.

Ascension Saint Thomas and Nashville Yards will work collaboratively on new initiatives that promote positive health outcomes, encourage overall healthy living, and increase access to quality healthcare to meet the needs of the rapidly growing community.



“Ascension Saint Thomas has a long-standing commitment to community partnerships with the goal of making innovative and personalized care accessible to all Middle Tennesseans,” said Tim Adams, president and CEO, Ascension Saint Thomas. “We are excited to bring best-in-class resources to those who live and work in downtown Nashville through this partnership.”



“We are thrilled to partner with Ascension Saint Thomas, with whom we so completely share a commitment to health and community,” said Cary Mack, managing partner, Southwest Value Partners. “We look forward to together elevating the quality of life for residents and visitors alike at Nashville Yards.”



Ascension Saint Thomas Landing is a major cornerstone of the partnership and will provide the leading health system with a significant opportunity to introduce millions of people to various health and wellness events. With a beautifully landscaped open area for guests to enjoy, the Landing will span the west side of the project from Broadway to Church Street and will serve as a welcoming “front door” to Nashville Yards.



Ascension Saint Thomas will engage guests through various entertainment touch points, while strengthening its ties to Nashville’s vibrant urban core. These will include custom on-site activations and impactful community events that benefit the people and businesses of Nashville, such as curated concerts, speaker series and unique event programming at the development’s 4,000-capacity, state-of-the-art live music venue.

“Ascension Saint Thomas has been a highly respected leader in the Nashville community for more than a century and we could not be prouder to welcome them to the Nashville Yards family of partners,” said Scott Emery, senior director, AEG Global Partnerships. “At the center of this agreement lies a mutual commitment to community. Together, we look forward to helping people live their healthiest lives possible, bringing new forms of engagement and healthcare to our guests at Nashville Yards, and working hand in hand to give back and make a positive impact for generations to come.”

To learn more about Nashville Yards, visit www.nashvilleyards.com or follow @NashvilleYards on Twitter and Instagram.