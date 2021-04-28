Australia Plans To Send Oxygen Help To India

MELBOURNE, Australia — The Australian government will consider sending desperately needed oxygen to India, which could also face harsher inbound travel rules because of its coronavirus catastrophe.

The national security committee will meet on April 27 to weigh up humanitarian support, with India setting consecutive world records for daily cases.

There were more than 352,000 new infections on April 25, as the United States, United Kingdom, and Germany pledged supplies.

Australia is considering a request for oxygen and is likely to send non-invasive ventilators to India, where the health system is in extreme crisis.

“India is gasping for oxygen,” Health Minister Greg Hunt said.