NASHVILLE, TENN. (TN Tribune) – Avelo Airlines today announced it will begin serving its first Tennessee destination — Nashville — with nonstop service to Southern Connecticut. When the service begins in May, Avelo will be the only airline offering nonstop flights between the Music City and New Haven. Introductory one-way fares between Nashville International Airport (BNA)® and Southern Connecticut’s most convenient airport — Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) — starting at $49* are available at AveloAir.com.

Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, “Nashville — say hello to Avelo. We are excited to offer Nashville exclusive nonstop service to Southern Connecticut. With our low fares and HVN’s unmatched convenience, Avelo makes getting to Connecticut and all the region has to offer easier than ever. We look forward to welcoming Tennessee and the Music City to Avelo’s rapidly expanding national network of popular destinations.”

Avelo will operate Boeing Next-Generation 737-700 aircraft on the route beginning May 6, 2022. The new route will operate four days per week: Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Flight days and times below:

Nashville International Airport® President and CEO Doug Kreulen said, “Avelo, welcome to Music City! The new nonstop flight between Nashville and New Haven builds a bridge to connect businesses and culture. Whether you are looking for lobster rolls, a pizza, hot chicken or BBQ, you’re just a short flight away thanks to this new service.”

The New Haven Way to Connecticut

Amidst the crowds, long lines, lengthy walks and traffic congestion encountered at other airports frequented by travelers to and from the region, HVN offers a refreshingly smooth and simple alternative hometown airport experience. HVN’s adjacency to multiple major highways and commuter railways make it Connecticut’s most convenient and easily accessible airport.

“We are so excited to be expanding our non-stop service from six to ten destinations. Whether it’s spring break in Myrtle Beach, a visit to historic Charleston and Savannah or a trip to the Music City, you can now get there at low cost from right here in New Haven thanks to Avelo Airlines,” said Sean Scanlon, Executive Director of the Tweed-New Haven Airport Authority.

Best known as the home of Yale University, New Haven is the second largest city in Connecticut and is part of the New York metropolitan area. The coastal city has experienced—and continues to enjoy—a renaissance. Within an easy stroll from the New Haven Green are more than 100 distinctive restaurants, offering something for every palate, and the city abounds with theaters, museums, and shopping destinations to satisfy all interests and tastes.

New Haven has a rich cultural heritage, from museums and theatres to music festivals and entertainment throughout the year, including the New Haven Jazz Festival, the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, and the Wooster Square Cherry Blossom Festival that regularly bring thousands of visitors to the city.

In early November 2021, Avelo began serving Customers in Southern Connecticut from its first East Coast base at HVN. Avelo currently serves six popular Florida destinations from HVN. Along with Nashville, Avelo will begin serving Charleston and Myrtle Beach, S.C.; as well as Savannah, Ga./Hilton Head, S.C.; in May.

A Different, Better and More Affordable Travel Experience

There is no charge for Customers who choose to make reservations by phone. Additionally, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and for bringing a pet in the cabin.

Avelo operates single-class, fuel-efficient 147-seat 737-700 Boeing jets to HVN, offering Customers a more spacious and comfortable experience than the regional aircraft historically

serving this airport. Customers may choose from several seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating.

Avelo became America’s first new scheduled airline in nearly 15 years when it initiated service on April 28, 2021, from its first base at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR). The airline – which offers a convenient, affordable, and caring experience – currently serves 18 popular destinations across the U.S.

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in a “One Crew” mindset that promotes teamwork, understanding and kindness. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers provide a smooth, enjoyable, reliable, and caring experience for its Customers.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, very low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Avelo Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 18 popular destinations across the U.S., including its West Coast base at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and its East Coast base at Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN). For more information visit AveloAir.com. Avelo BROLL + Images here.

*The one-way $49 introductory fare includes government taxes and fees. The fare must be booked by March 2, 2022. This introductory fare is available on a limited number of flights and seats. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo’s Contract of Carriage.