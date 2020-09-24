Big Brothers Big Sisters to Host Virtual Summit

NASHVILLE, TN — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee will host the 2020 Stand Up for Youth Summit on Thursday, Oct. 1, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The virtual discussion will allow webinar participants to engage in a discussion about various ways to support students and families in the Middle Tennessee community as they navigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and racial injustice.

“We are looking forward to sharing how the community can join forces with our agencies to meet the needs of youth during this time. We are thrilled to bring such a dynamic cohort of youth advocacy leaders together to share their mission and commitment,” said Melissa Hudson-Gant, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee.

The webinar is being hosted and moderated by Hudson-Gant. Other participants on the panel include: Kent Miller, chief program officer of Martha O’Bryan Center; Ariel Safdie, associate director of Conexion Americas; Sharon Roberson, president and CEO of YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee; and Agenia Clark, president and CEO of Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee.

To register for the Zoom meeting, go to: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_GQFBDDaqRaG7JPvwWfAo4Q

Since 1969, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee (BBBSMT) has operated under the belief that inherent in every child is incredible potential. As a part of the nation’s largest donor and volunteer supported mentoring network, BBBSMT makes meaningful, monitored matches between adult volunteers (“Bigs”) and children (“Littles”), ages 6 through young adulthood in eight counties throughout Middle Tennessee. We develop positive relationships that have a direct and lasting effect on the lives of young people. Our mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. For more information, visit mentorakid.org.