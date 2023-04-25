Nashville, Tenn. –This week billboards go up in Crossville demanding the resignation of Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton. Critics say Sexton does not live in the district he represents, and he fraudulently claimed up to $92,071 in per diem expenses for a commute he didn’t make.

On Saturday, the Executive Committee of the Tennessee Democratic Party passed a resolution demanding Sexton’s resignation.

“When @CSexton25 visits his old hometown of Crossville, he’ll be met with a few new billboards,” the Tennessee Democratic Party posted on social media.

Sexton, who led the charge to expel three Democrats who engaged in a protest against the Tennessee General Assembly’s lack of action on gun laws, has been embroiled in controversy in recent weeks.

He secretly bought a home in Nashville for nearly $600,000 in September 2021 through an anonymous trust, according to media reports. The revelation raises serious questions about whether Sexton can legally represent Crossville, which is nearly two hours from Nashville. If Sexton is not a “qualified voter” in Crossville, he is ineligible to represent Crossville under Article II, Section 5a of the Tennessee Constitution.

Sexton also faced accusations of racism when the two African American representatives Justin Jones and Justin Pearson were expelled from the House, while Gloria Johnson, who is white and participated in the same protest, was allowed to keep her seat when she did not receive enough votes for expulsion.

In his latest, controversy Sexton is facing fresh allegations of covering up sexual harassment claims made against Scott Campbell. Campbell tendered his resignation as a Tennessee state GOP representative after allegations of sexual harassment came to light. However, Campbell’s allegations were reportedly known to Sexton during the time Sexton made the push to expel Democratic lawmakers for participating in a protest, while no such disciplinary action was taken against Campbell.

Sexton also came under fire for comparing the nonviolent protest against gun violence to the deadly Jan. 6th insurrection.

Sexton recently faced an online petition by a Christian social justice group that attracted thousands of signatures calling for his resignation.