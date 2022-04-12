Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–Billy Fields for his service to our metropolitan community. The breakfast reception will be held at Centennial Arts Center in Centennial Park.

For over 35 years, Billy Fields has served the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County. He has served in many different positions and worked tirelessly to make our community a better place to live, work and play.

Billy co-founded the Neighborhoods Resource Center (now Neighbor 2 Neighbor) in 1997, to assist residents who want to create positive changes right where they live.

On Wednesday, May 11, Billy Fields will be honored with a lifetime achievement award.

At Billy’s request, this is a fundraising event for the organization he co-founded, Neighbor 2 Neighbor.

Click here to purchase tickets or make a donation.