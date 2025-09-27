Black conservative pastor Voddie Baucham Jr. dies at 56 after ‘emergency medical incident’

Voddie Baucham Jr., a prominent Reformed Baptist preacher and author who led the newly launched Founders Seminary in Florida, died Thursday at age 56 following what his ministry called an “emergency medical incident.” Founders Ministries announced his death and asked for prayers for his wife, Bridget, their children and grandchildren.

Baucham had moved to Cape Coral, Florida, earlier this year to serve as the founding president of Founders Seminary, which opened its first semester in August.

Before returning to the United States, he spent nearly a decade in Lusaka, Zambia, as a professor and dean of theology at African Christian University.

He previously disclosed serious heart problems. In 2021, he experienced heart failure and underwent major surgery, including a quadruple bypass; his ministry did not specify whether his prior condition was related to Thursday’s emergency.

Baucham was known for conservative evangelical teaching on church, family, and culture, and for books such as Fault Lines and Family Driven Faith.

Raised by a single parent, Baucham became a Christian in college and later earned degrees from Houston Baptist University, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary.

He is survived by his wife and nine children. Memorial details were not immediately announced.