Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)-

The Health is Wealth Weekend on Feb 10th at the Nashville Westin, The Black Enterprise Health is Wealth Weekend is a day event we are curating as a fun, uplifting and life-affirming opportunity for attendees to learn lifestyle changes and strategies to improve their physical fitness, daily nutrition, emotional wellness and mental health, with the ultimate goal of gaining health equity for Black individuals, families and communities.

Gain key strategies for everything from managing stress and achieving a healthy bodyweight, to protecting your mental wellness—because health is wealth! learn the latest tips, tools, and trends to help you close the health equity gap and lay a foundation for a life of longevity and abundance.

Learn insights from leading Black medical, fitness, mental health, and wellness experts on:

· Taking A holistic approach to achieving physical, mental, and emotional health

· The latest, tastiest trends in healthy nutrition

· Leveraging mindfulness and meditation to manage stress and boost your immune system

· Addressing social determinants of health that negatively impact Black communities

· The connection between health and longevity and your capacity to create wealth

and more

Health Is Wealth Retreat – Black Enterprise