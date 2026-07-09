National Urban League Conference being held in Nashville this month

NASHVILLE, TN — The National Urban League Conference heads to Nashville, July 29 – August 1, 2026. Leaders from business, government, media, and social justice will convene for four days of powerful programming, meaningful dialogue, and strategic connection.

As one of the nation’s most influential events on civil rights, economic empowerment, and urban advocacy, the Conference continues to drive progress and opportunity across the Urban League’s network of 92 affiliates nationwide.

Rhonda Spears Bell, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at the National Urban League spoke with the Tribune about the conference which she calls, “A Family meeting… You know, when family comes together because something really important is going on… something that needs to be discussed and decisions need to be made.”

“It’s interesting and ironic in a way that we are coming to Tennessee into Nashville, during this time in our country,” Spears Bell said when asked why the investment in Tennessee, given the racial and political turmoil the region is undergoing. “We knew we were coming to Nashville, two or three years ago, because we bid out our conference that far in advance.

“We view this city, where tradition meets innovation and that very much aligns with what the National Urban League represents. We are also attracted to markets and to cities where we have strong affiliates and a strong affiliate network and leaders. We have that in Clifton Harris, who leads the Urban League of Middle Tennessee.

“Tennessee is basically one of the epicenters of what’s happening in this country right now, as it relates to our voting rights being suppressed, removed and dismantled. So, we’re there to say, yes, we’re going to have a good time, but we are also going to continue to fight for ourselves, for equity and for our democracy.”

Spears Bell told the Tribune that the National Urban League Conference is where the movement comes together. The Urban League is the largest urban advocacy and civil rights conference in the country. Spears Bell said the event is, “Not just a conference, it’s a movement. At the national conference you’re walking into a space where you’re going to run into leaders, activists, entrepreneurs and elected officials. We have entertainers and students and content creators and young professionals. Everybody’s coming together for a common goal. This is where conversations become action.”

The National Urban League Conference is designed to equip people not just motivate them.

Events that are free and open to the public include: The Career Networking Fair on Wednesday July 29 from 11 am until 4 pm. For information go to: https://nulcareerfair.vfairs.com/ and, the Community Family Day on Saturday August 4th from 10 am until 3 pm. For more information go to: https://nulcommunityday.vfairs.com/en/

Both events will take place at the Music City Center, 201 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville 37203.

Registration is currently open at:

https://conference.iamempowered.com/nashville-2026/registration

Discounted registration packages are available for students and seniors.