MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Several highly accomplished health care professionals and entrepreneurs are slated to lend their expertise to MTSU’s Black History Month celebration.

The Health and Wellness Expo, in accordance with the Black History Month theme of “Black Love: Health, Wellness, Relationships,” is scheduled for 4:30 to 5:45 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7, in the Student Union atrium on campus. The event is free and open to the public.

“The expo will host a variety of businesses from restaurants, nutrition and fitness coaches, as well as a 360-camera experience,” said Brelinda Johnson, manager of the MTSU Scholars Academy and member of the Black History Month Committee. While the vendors will not be selling any goods or services, they will provide free samples and information.

Johnson said the expo is “a great opportunity for Black businesses to connect with MTSU students, faculty, staff and the community.”

“This event will give community members an opportunity to be educated about health and wellness while having a good time doing so,” Johnson said. The expo will culminate in a panel discussion of one of the most multifaceted issues of the day. “Racial Health Disparities in the Age of COVID-19” is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. in the Student Union’s Parliamentary Room. Masking is not required but strongly encouraged.

The public can also view the panel virtually here. Participants will include Dr. Andre L. Churchwell, former chief diversity officer for Vanderbilt University Medical Center and former senior associate dean for diversity affairs at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine; LaShan Dixon, public health county director for the Rutherford County Health Department and an MTSU alumna; Courtney Clardy, a licensed master social worker and psychotherapist; and Charlotte Woods, director of the Office of Minority Health and Disparities Elimination in the Tennessee Department of Health.

An MTSU parking map is available at https://bit.ly/MTSUParking. Off-campus visitors attending the Expo can get a one-day permit at https://mtsu.edu/parking/visit.php or park free in the university’s Rutherford Boulevard Lot and ride the Raider Xpress shuttle to the Student Union Building at 1768 MTSU Blvd. For more information, contact Johnson at 615-494-7783 or brelinda.johnson@mtsu.edu.

To learn more about Black History Month activities, go to https://www.mtsu.edu/aahm/calendar.php.