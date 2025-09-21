Black-owned Jam Vino showcases wine-infused jam at GBK’s pre-Emmys gifting lounge, sets Walmart retail debut

LOS ANGELES — Jam Vino, a gourmet wine-infused jam created by celebrity chef Lori “Chef Lorious” Rogers, was featured at the exclusive 2025 Pre-Emmys Gifting Lounge hosted by GBK Brand Bar in Hollywood. The two-day, invitation-only event celebrated the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards held Sept. 14 at the Peacock Theater.

“As Hollywood’s top talent prepared to gather in honor of television’s biggest night,” Emmy nominees, presenters and past winners sampled Jam Vino and received a gift box with the brand’s three signature flavors, gold-plated charcuterie utensils and a branded wine travel tumbler, according to the company. “We are immensely grateful for the opportunity to be in the room,” founder and CEO Lori Rogers said. “Where else can you obtain unfiltered, face-to-face access to A-List celebrities and make meaningful connections? Each gifting lounge has marked a pivotal milestone for our brand.”

Attendees included Angela Bassett, Jason Isaacs, Camryn Manheim, Brandon Mendez Homer, Jason Ritter, Craig Robinson, Corey Hendrix and Dani Bowman, along with talent from The Residence, The Equalizer, Dead Ringers and The Traitors. “It’s an honor to represent Jam Vino and help introduce them to A-list celebrities and industry tastemakers,” said Anita S. Lane, founder of LuxePR Brands. “Chef Lorious has innovated on the highest level, and it shows in the quality, flavor and packaging.”

Jam Vino’s flavors are Blackberry Merlot, Raspberry Moscato and Strueberry Blanc, which blends strawberries, blueberries and Sauvignon Blanc. The jam is all natural with five ingredients, vegan-friendly, gluten-free and kid-friendly because the alcohol cooks down.

The brand has earned recognition as an Editor’s Top Pick in Food and Beverage Magazine and features on Good Morning America, Dallas Hotel Magazine and Vanity Fair. It was selected as one of Whoopi Goldberg’s “Favorite Things” on The View in May 2025.

Jam Vino plans a retail debut in 270 Walmart stores across Texas and Oklahoma with online availability at Walmart.com, Amazon.com and JamVino.com. Chef Lorious is certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council and the National Minority Supplier Development Council and is the author of “Calibama Cooking: Classic & Contemporary Comfort Food.” LuxePR Brands, the luxury extension of Sensei Communications founded by Lane, focuses on high-end consumer and gourmet food and beverage clients through media placements, thought leadership, influencer collaborations and high-profile events.