Franklin, TN (TN Tribune) – Santa will make his grand arrival at CoolSprings Galleria on Thursday, November 9th at 11am, where he’ll be celebrating the holiday season and hearing Christmas wishes at his workshop in Center Court.

To celebrate Santa’s arrival, the first 75 families to have their Santa photo made each day from November 9 – 13 will receive a commemorative coffee mug as a gift with purchase.

“Visiting Santa is a time-honored tradition for families,” said Tori Dean, Marketing Director at CoolSprings Galleria. “Children and adults alike look forward to having their photos taken and sharing their wish list each year.”

CoolSprings Galleria is thrilled to offer our visitors multiple Santa experiences this holiday season. Reserve your visit using this convenient online platform HERE.

Santa will be available at his home for the holidays in Center Court until December 24th before he heads off for his trek around the world. Visits with Santa are always free, and photo packages are available for purchase.

For more information about upcoming events, holiday hours, Santa visits, and more, click to visit the website HERE.